Islanders’ Bo Horvat to be evaluated after leaving his team’s game because of injury

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders center Bo Horvat will get evaluated by a doctor after leaving his team’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders center Bo Horvat will get evaluated by a doctor after leaving his team’s game Thursday with an undisclosed lower-body injury, coach Patrick Roy said.

Horvat did not play after departing with 12 minutes left in the Islanders’ 7-2 home loss to the Utah Mammoth. He had gotten tangled up with Utah defenseman Sean Durzi.

Horvat on Wednesday was named to Canada’s roster for the upcoming Milan Olympics. He missed five games in December because of injury.

Despite missing time, the 30-year-old from London, Ontario, is the Islanders’ leading scorer with 33 points, and his 21 goals are nine more than his next-closest teammate.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.