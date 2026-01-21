Injured Palmieri will miss Marseille’s Champions League match against Liverpool

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille defender Emerson Palmieri has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Liverpool because…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille defender Emerson Palmieri has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Liverpool because of a thigh injury.

Marseille said that Palmieri, who joined from West Ham on a permanent transfer in September last year, was injured during training.

“Medical exams revealed a lesion to his left thigh,” Marseille said, without saying how long he will be sidelined.

Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah from the Africa Cup of Nations.

With just two rounds remaining, Marseille sits in 16th place, three points behind 11th-placed Liverpool.

The top eight teams will advance automatically. Teams placed from nine to 24 enter a two-legged playoff to go through to the round of 16.

