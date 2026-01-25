Injured Gio Reyna misses Gladbach game against Stuttgart

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna missed Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Bundesliga game against Stuttgart on Sunday because of muscular problems. The…

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna missed Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Bundesliga game against Stuttgart on Sunday because of muscular problems.

The 23-year-old United States midfielder was unavailable at short notice for the match, which Gladbach lost 3-0 at home with American compatriot Joe Scally scoring an own-goal.

Reyna has struggled with injuries in recent years. He switched to Gladbach in the offseason after falling out of favor at Borussia Dortmund and missed almost a month with a thigh injury sustained in September.

Gladbach did not specify the extent of his latest injury.

Reyna passed his father, Claudio Reyna, for international goals in November.

