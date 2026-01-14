Ingram, Barnes spark fast start in Raptors’ 115-101 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, including two key 3-pointers late, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and 13…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, including two key 3-pointers late, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and 13 assists, and the Toronto Raptors used a fast start to defeat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night.

Gradey Dick had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Raptors, who have won all three meeting with the Pacers.

When Indiana surged late to close the gap to 103-99 with 4:17 remaining, Ingram responded with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

The Raptors never trailed. They hit 16 of 22 shots, including four of five from 3-point range, to take a 39-18 lead after the first quarter. The Pacers made just six of 18 shots.

Ingram made three of his first four shots as well as two free throws in the opening spurt. He finished 12 of 23 from the field. Barnes scored 10 in the opening quarter.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next

Raptors: Host the L.A. Clippers on Friday.

Pacers: Host New Orleans on Friday.

