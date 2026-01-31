Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agrees to a $11.1 million, 2-year contract with the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agreed to an $11.1 million, two-year contract with the Royals on Friday,…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Infielder Vinnie Pasquantino agreed to an $11.1 million, two-year contract with the Royals on Friday, pending a successful physical, that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2027 season.

Pasquantino gets $4.2 million this year and $6.9 million in 2027.

He would have been in his second year of salary arbitration this coming season. He remains under club control through 2028.

Pasquantino comes off a season with career highs in several categories, including home runs (32) and RBIs (113) after being sidelined by injuries for much of 2023 and 2024. He became the eighth Royals player to produce at least 30 homers and doubles in a season.

“Vinnie is a premier run producer, a huge part of our team and someone our fans have really connected with,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said in a statement. “We’re proud of the player he’s become, and that he’s earned this contract. We are happy as an organization and for Vinnie personally to have stability moving forward.”

