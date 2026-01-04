Infielder Paul DeJong and New York Yankees agree to minor league contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Paul DeJong and the New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league contract, a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Paul DeJong and the New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that includes a $1 million salary if he’s added to the 40-man roster.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, had not been announced.

If added to the 40-man roster, DeJong could earn up to $400,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances.

An All-Star in 2019, the 32-year-old DeJong hit .228 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 57 games last year with Washington. He broke his nose on April 15 when hit by a 92.7 mph fastball from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller, had surgery April 28 and did not play for the Nationals again until July 2.

DeJong has a .229 average with 146 homers and 423 RBIs in nine major league seasons with St. Louis (2017-23), Toronto (2023), San Francisco (2023), the Chicago White Sox (2024), Kansas City (2024) and the Nationals.

