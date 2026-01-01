Indiana plays San Antonio on home skid

San Antonio Spurs (24-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday,…

San Antonio Spurs (24-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays San Antonio looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Pacers have gone 5-13 at home. Indiana is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 12-5 on the road. San Antonio is third in the Western Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 9.7.

The Pacers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Spurs allow (13.2). The Spurs average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Nembhard is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Pacers.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocks for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 36 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 0-9, averaging 107.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Spurs: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 50.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

