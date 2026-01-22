IIHF not allowing youth teams from Russia and Belarus back for the 2026-27 season

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation will not allow youth teams from Russia and Belarus to compete during…

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation will not allow youth teams from Russia and Belarus to compete during this upcoming season but will consider reintegrating them at the under-18 level beginning in 2027-28.

The IIHF announced the conclusion Thursday following a council meeting Wednesday and what it called a detailed risk assessment.

“The current security conditions do not allow the necessary requirements for the organization of tournaments guaranteeing the safety of all,” the IIHF said in a statement.

The debate restarted after the International Olympic Committee last month recommended governing bodies let the countries’ teams and athletes compete in international youth events with their full identity of national flag and anthem.

“This consideration will remain contingent upon an ongoing assessment of safety and security conditions,” the IIHF said. “If these risks sufficiently reduce over the coming months, the IIHF will work together with the relevant national associations to support a possible reintegration at the youth level.”

Russia and Belarus have been banned from IIHF events at every level since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and won’t take part in the upcoming Milan Cortina Olympics.

