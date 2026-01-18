Hyman, Ingram lead Oilers to 5-0 win over Blues

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor Ingram made 27 saves for his first…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor Ingram made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Sunday.

Vasily Podkolzin had a goal and an assist and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Oilers, who have gone 5-1-2 in their last eight games.

Nugent-Hopkins played in his 1,000th regular-season contest, becoming just the 63rd player in history to record a goal in his milestone match. Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm each had a pair of assists.

Edmonton is now 21-1-4 when scoring first this season.

Jordan Binnington had 23 saves for St. Louis, who snapped a two-game win streak..

Blues forward Dylan Holloway returned after missing the last 15 games with an ankle injury.

Hyman has 17 goals in his last 20 games, the most by any player in the league since Dec. 11.

Nugent-Hopkins, who was honored in a pregame ceremony, is the first player in Oilers history to hit 1,000 games while playing them all with Edmonton. Only Kevin Lowe has played more games in Oilers franchise history, logging 1,037 games played between his two stints with the squad. Nugent-Hopkins has 283 goals and 503 assists .

Up next

Blues: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

