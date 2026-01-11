Hurricanes take win streak into game against the Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (27-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (27-15-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Detroit Red Wings trying to prolong a four-game win streak.

Detroit is 27-15-4 overall and 15-8-1 at home. The Red Wings have a 23-3-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina has a 28-14-3 record overall and a 12-6-2 record in road games. The Hurricanes are 9-2-1 in games decided by one goal.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 17 goals and 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.