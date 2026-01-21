Hurricanes take win streak into game against the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (20-22-7, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Chicago Blackhawks (20-22-7, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Carolina has an 18-8-1 record at home and a 31-15-4 record overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 143 goals while scoring 169 for a +26 scoring differential.

Chicago is 20-22-7 overall and 9-10-3 in road games. The Blackhawks rank 10th in the league with 193 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 17 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 20 goals and 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

