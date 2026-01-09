Hurricanes look to keep win streak going, host the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (20-14-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Seattle Kraken (20-14-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes aim to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Seattle Kraken.

Carolina has gone 15-8-1 at home and 27-14-3 overall. The Hurricanes are 16-5-2 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle is 20-14-8 overall and 10-7-3 in road games. The Kraken have a -3 scoring differential, with 116 total goals scored and 119 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has four goals over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 13 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 8-0-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

