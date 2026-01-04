Hurricanes bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Devils

Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-17-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-17-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -120, Devils +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes head into the matchup with the New Jersey Devils after losing three games in a row.

New Jersey is 4-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 22-17-2 overall. The Devils have a 9-3-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Carolina is 24-14-3 overall with a 9-3-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are 14-5-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 6-3 in the previous matchup. K’Andre Miller led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has nine goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Connor Brown has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 17 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has scored five goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

