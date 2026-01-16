Hurricanes acquire defenseman Kyle Masters and a 4th-round pick from Sharks for 5th-round pick

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes acquired minor league defenseman Kyle Masters and a fourth-round pick this year from…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes acquired minor league defenseman Kyle Masters and a fourth-round pick this year from the San Jose Sharks for a fifth-round selection in 2027.

The teams made the move on Friday.

San Jose dealt Masters to clear a contract, allowing rookie Michael Misa to continue playing for the Sharks. Misa needed to be added to the roster to play in a 10th game and the Sharks had been at the limit of 50 contracts before the trade.

The 22-year-old Masters, who has not played in the NHL, was drafted in the fourth round by the Minnesota Wild in 2021. He has 35 career points in 69 games in the East Coast Hockey League and six points in 35 American Hockey League Games.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.