Huff’s career-high 29 points power Pacers to a 127-119 win over the Pelicans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Center Jay Huff had a career-best 29 points and nine rebounds and led five players in double figures as the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-119 on Friday night.

The 7-foot-1 Huff, who entered Friday averaging 8.4 points, shot 13 for 17 from the field and 3 for 6 from 3-point distance. The center’s previous high was 22 points, achieved last year while with the Memphis Grizzlies in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. Huff was acquired by Indiana in a trade with Memphis during the offseason.

Pascal Siakam scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half, and Andrew Nembhard added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who won for the fourth time in five games. Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson scored 12 points apiece as Indiana closed out a 3-1 homestand and improved to 8-16 at home.

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 27 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field and 7-for-10 shooting from the line. Williamson was 8 for 8 from the field in the first half, when he scored 21 points.

Trey Murphy III scored 22 points, Saddiq Bey added 20, Jeremiah Fears finished with 16, Derik Queen had 14 and Jordan Poole 11 for the Pelicans, who are 3-16 in road games. Queen also had 12 rebounds.

The Pacers trailed by two points after one quarter and raced to a 10-point lead in the second quarter for a 73-66 edge at the break. The 73 points is the Pacers’ highest-scoring first half of the season. Indiana led 102-93 after three periods.

Pelicans: At the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Pacers: At the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in the opener of a five-game trip.

