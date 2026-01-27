Houston’s Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa to miss World Baseball Classic due to insurance issues

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa won’t play in the World Baseball Classic after both failed to…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa won’t play in the World Baseball Classic after both failed to get insurance on their contracts for the tournament.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that both players will miss the event, which runs from March 5-17, because they couldn’t get insurance to protect their contracts in the event of injuries.

Correa, who will make $31 million this season, was expected to play for Puerto Rico and Altuve, who will make $33 million in 2026, was hoping to suit up for Venezuela.

“That’s too big of a risk to take, to play with no insurance,” Correa told The Athletic. “I’m definitely upset because I’ve been preparing really hard this offseason to get better this year and be ready early so I can be ready for the WBC.”

Correa said he made the decision after having a talk with Astros owner Jim Crane after learning he could not get insurance on his contract.

“Jim called me and told me that he wants me to focus on the team and spring training. Obviously, he traded for me to win a championship here, and we had too many injuries as a team (last season),” Correa said.

Correa returned to Houston in a blockbuster trade at last year’s deadline after spending more than three seasons with the Twins.

The 35-year-old Altuve sat out the first two months of the 2023 season after fracturing his right thumb in the last World Baseball Classic.

