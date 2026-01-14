Houston takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 8th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (23-14, sixth in the Western Conference) Houston; Thursday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (23-14, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Rockets play Oklahoma City.

The Rockets are 12-13 in Western Conference games. Houston is the NBA leader with 16.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.5.

The Thunder are 27-6 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference scoring 121.3 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

The Rockets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow (14.6). The Thunder average 10.5 more points per game (121.3) than the Rockets allow (110.8).

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 125-124 in overtime in their last meeting on Oct. 21. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, and Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amen Thompson is averaging 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 28.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 50.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Tari Eason: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Luguentz Dort: day to day (foot), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.