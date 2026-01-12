Houston takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Bulls (18-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (22-14, seventh in the Western Conference) Houston; Tuesday, 8…

Chicago Bulls (18-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (22-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Chicago aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 11-2 in home games. Houston is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 7-11 on the road. Chicago is sixth in the NBA scoring 17.9 fast break points per game. Coby White leads the Bulls averaging 3.5.

The Rockets score 117.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 120.8 the Bulls give up. The Bulls are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 46.3% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amen Thompson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 49.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 47.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Tari Eason: out (ankle).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.