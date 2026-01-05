Houston plays Phoenix, seeks 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (21-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (21-11, fifth in the Western Conference) Houston; Monday, 8…

Phoenix Suns (21-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (21-11, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Phoenix trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 11-10 against Western Conference teams. Houston is third in the Western Conference scoring 120.0 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Suns are 19-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is eighth in the league averaging 14.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from downtown. Collin Gillespie leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 115.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 111.4 the Rockets give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 6 the Rockets won 117-98 led by 31 points from Amen Thompson, while Dillon Brooks scored 23 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 25.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Thompson is averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals over the last 10 games.

Gillespie is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Suns. Jordan Goodwin is averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Suns: Grayson Allen: out (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

