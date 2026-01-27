Houston faces San Antonio, seeks 5th straight home win

San Antonio Spurs (31-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (28-16, fourth in the Western Conference) Houston; Wednesday,…

San Antonio Spurs (31-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (28-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Rockets play San Antonio.

The Rockets are 16-14 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 7-3 against opponents from the Southwest Division. San Antonio is 6-4 in one-possession games.

The Rockets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer makes per game than the Spurs allow (13.2). The Spurs score 6.9 more points per game (117.4) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (110.5).

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 21 the Rockets won 111-106 led by 21 points from Reed Sheppard, while Julian Champagnie scored 27 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Spurs. Champagnie is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 48.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out (ankle).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.