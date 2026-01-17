Houston faces New Orleans in conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (10-34, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (24-15, fifth in the Western Conference) Houston; Sunday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (10-34, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (24-15, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in Western Conference play.

The Rockets have gone 2-4 against division opponents. Houston leads the league with 49.2 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.2.

The Pelicans have gone 4-24 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is seventh in the NBA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 2.9.

The Rockets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.2% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 133-128 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 26.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets. Amen Thompson is averaging 20.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games.

Murphy is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 50.6 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Tari Eason: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: out (oblique), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle).

