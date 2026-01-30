Hornets edge Mavericks 123-121 to spoil Cooper Flagg’s 49-point game

DALLAS (AP) — Kon Knueppel made two free throws with 4.1 seconds left for a career-high 34 points and the…

DALLAS (AP) — Kon Knueppel made two free throws with 4.1 seconds left for a career-high 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-121 on Thursday night, spoiling Duke roommate Cooper Flagg’s 49-point game.

Flagg, who turned 19 in December, broke the NBA record for points in a game by a teen. Cliff Robinson set the previous record of 45 at age 19 for New Jersey in a game against Detroit on March 9, 1980.

Flagg set career highs with 20 field goals on 29 shots, and also had 10 rebounds.

Knueppel grabbed an errant pass by Flagg near midcourt with seven seconds left and the score tied. He drove to the basket and was fouled by Flagg as the ball lodged between the rim and the backboard. Flagg’s shot at the buzzer to send it to overtime hit the back of the rim.

Knueppel made eight 3-pointers to set a rookie record for the Hornets, who have won five consecutive games for their longest winning streak since a five-game run in February 2023.

Brandon Miller scored 23 points, his ninth straight game with at least 20 points, for Charlotte. LaMelo added 22, hitting six 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson scored 16 points off the bench for Dallas, shooting 4 of 11 on 3s. The Mavericks have lost three straight — all at home — following a season-best, four-game winning streak.

The Hornets swept a road back-to-back while the Mavericks were swept in a home back-to-back.

The game was the first NBA meeting between Flagg and Knueppel, the 2024-25 Duke freshmen.

Mark Aguirre, Dallas’ only previous first-overall draftee after the franchise initial season in 1980-81, became the team’s fifth player to have his jersey retired during a halftime ceremony.

Up next

Hornets: Host San Antonio on Saturday.

Mavericks: At Houston on Saturday night

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.