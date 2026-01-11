Hornets build a 47-point lead in the 1st half and rout the Jazz 150-95

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 18 points, LaMelo Ball had 17 and the Charlotte Hornets built a…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 18 points, LaMelo Ball had 17 and the Charlotte Hornets built a 47-point lead in the first half of a 150-95 rout against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

It was the second-biggest win in franchise history for the Hornets and their largest on the road.

The Hornets bounced back from a pair of frustrating losses in a big way, having fallen to Toronto by one point and Indiana by two in their last two games. Charlotte pounded the NBA champion Thunder by 27 in Oklahoma City before those defeats, previously the Hornets’ most lopsided victory of the season.

Tre Mann led the Hornets with 20 points in 12 minutes off the bench. Miles Bridges and Collin Sexton each scored 15 in a game Charlotte led by 57 in the second half.

Ryan Kalbrenner and Grant Williams returned from injuries for Charlotte, which outscored Utah by 45 points behind the 3-point line in the first half. The Hornets were 16 for 36 while the Jazz hit one of their 12 attempts.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 26 points for the Jazz, who rested leading scorer Lauri Markkanen and were without injured starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

Williams, playing for the first time since November 2024 after recovering from right knee surgery, hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 23-2 run that made it 39-8. The Jazz went scoreless for more than five minutes as Charlotte scored 17 straight points.

It was 45-14 after one and the Hornets extended it to 77-30 on Bridges’ 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the half. Utah scored the final eight points of the half.

Kalkbrenner had 12 points and nine rebounds after missing 10 games with a sprained left elbow.

