Helenius scores first NHL goal to lead Sabres over Predators 5-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Konsta Helenius scored his first NHL goal, assisted on two others, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Noah Ostlund scored twice, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs also scored and Alex Lyon made 32 saves for the Sabres, 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and added an assist, Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, and Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen combined to make 27 saves for the Predators, losers of two straight. Nashville had not lost consecutive games since a three-game skid in late November.

Ostlund scored the first goal of the game at 8:11 of the opening period.

Saros stopped Helenius’ shot from the left side and Ostlund crept in from the right and poked in the rebound from just outside the crease.

Ostlund struck again at 11:45 of the first with Helenius assisting on that goal as well.

Helenius scored at 17:24 of the first, skating through the slot and snapping a wrist shot high to Saros’ glove side. The 19-year-old Finn made his NHL debut in Monday night’s loss at Carolina.

Thompson’s goal at 4:20 of the second spelled the end of the night for Saros, who stopped 14 of 18 shots faced. On Monday, Thompson was named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending Jan. 18.

Annunen stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief.

O’Reilly, a former Sabre, and Forsberg scored goals 1:45 apart just past the midpoint of the second.

Nashville drew to within one at 9:30 of the third on O’Reilly’s second.

O’Reilly extended his point-scoring streak to five games. He has five goals and five assists over that span.

Krebs scored an empty-net goal with 1:46 remaining.

Up next

Sabres: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Predators: Host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

