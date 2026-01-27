Hawks play the Celtics, aim for 4th straight win

Atlanta Hawks (23-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (29-17, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Wednesday, 7:30…

Atlanta Hawks (23-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (29-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Boston.

The Celtics are 21-11 in conference play. Boston is 13-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks are 11-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 5-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Celtics give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 132-106 on Jan. 18. Jaylen Brown scored 41 points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is shooting 39.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Luka Garza: out (illness).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

