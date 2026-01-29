Hawks face the Rockets on 4-game win streak

Houston Rockets (28-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Thursday, 8…

Houston Rockets (28-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into a matchup against Houston as winners of four straight games.

The Hawks have gone 9-13 at home. Atlanta is seventh in the NBA averaging 117.7 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 12-13 away from home. Houston ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 52.9 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 14.1.

The 117.7 points per game the Hawks average are 7.2 more points than the Rockets give up (110.5). The Rockets average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.9 points, four assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (face), Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: out (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

