Hartenstein set to return for Thunder after missing 16 games because of strained calf

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein was set to return Thursday night against Minnesota after missing 16 games because of a strained right calf.

Hartenstein last played Dec. 28 in a victory over Philadelphia. The defending champion Thunder were 11-5 in his absence.

The return of the 7-foot Hartenstein gives Oklahoma City added size to pair with 7-foot-1 big man Chet Holmgren. Hartenstein leads the Thunder in rebounding at 10.4 per game and had an 11.2 scoring average.

“He’s an elite offensive rebounder, elite screener, great pocket passer, above the rim finisher on the rolls. He obviously brings a lot of stuff to the table for us and expands our optionality as a team,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We welcome him back. We’re certainly thrilled to have him back.”

