Harley’s late goal lifts Stars past Blues, 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thomas Harley’s goal with just over a minute left short-circuited a late rally by the St.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thomas Harley’s goal with just over a minute left short-circuited a late rally by the St. Louis Blues and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win on Tuesday night.

Matt Duchene scored a pair of goals for his first multigoal game since Feb. 8. Roope Hintz also scored and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves, as the Stars won for the third time in their last four games and improved to 10-2-1 against St. Louis going back to Nov. 28, 2022.

Brayden Schenn scored twice and Robby Fabbri also scored in the third period as St. Louis attempted to rally from a 3-goal deficit. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for the Blues, who dropped their fifth straight game.

Duchene’s power-play goal for the Stars at the 3:20 mark of the second period broke a scoreless tie.

Duchene recorded his seventh of the season 40 seconds later with the help of a lucky bounce to make it 2-0. Duchene threw the puck in front of the net, where it deflected off Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux, who was tied up with Jamie Benn in the crease.

Hintz made it 3-0 with a power-play goal with 1:54 left in the second. It is the 15th time this season where Dallas scored multiple goals with the man advantage in a game.

Fabbri scored for the Blues at 3:15 of the third period. It was his first goal since Jan. 28, 2025, when he played for Anaheim.

Schenn scored at 6:22 of the third to cut the Blues deficit to 3-2 before he evened the game with 4:10 left. It was Schenn’s second multigoal game of the season.

Blues forwards Jake Neighbours (lower body) and Jordan Kyrou (upper body) left the game and did not return.

Up Next

Stars: At Vegas on Thursday night.

Blues: Host Florida on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.