Guardiola says ‘everything is going wrong’ for Man City as Haaland rues ’embarrassing’ loss

BODO, Norway (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said “everything is going wrong” for his team after being on the end of a stunning Champions League upset at Norwegian underdog Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday.

City slumped to a 3-1 loss in a match that also saw star midfielder Rodri get sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

The unexpected defeat against the tournament debutant came three days after City was outplayed in a 2-0 loss at fierce rival Manchester United in the Premier League.

City has won just two of its last seven matches in all competitions — and one of those was against third-tier Exeter in the FA Cup.

“Today was an incredible opportunity for us,” Guardiola said, “but everything is going wrong, going against us in many details. That’s a fact and we have to try to change it. The players are there and we tried.

“I don’t have any doubt that in this competition, nothing is for granted, that’s for sure. United were better than us (Saturday). Today it was momentum that punished us.”

City has also been hit by injuries, especially in defense where center backs Ruben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol are all out and right back Matheus Nunes was absent due to illness.

“We arrived in some departments without important players … we are a little fragile,” Guardiola said.

Erling Haaland, City’s Norwegian striker, said sorry to the team’s fans for the performance.

“I don’t have the answers. I take full responsibility of not being able to score the goals I should do,” Haaland said. “I just apologize to everyone — every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that traveled today. Because in the end, it’s embarrassing.”

