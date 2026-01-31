Grizzlies face the Timberwolves on 5-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-19, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-28, 12th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday,…

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-19, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-28, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to stop its five-game skid when the Grizzlies play Minnesota.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-16 against Western Conference teams. Memphis ranks fifth in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game. Cam Spencer leads the Grizzlies averaging 5.6.

The Timberwolves are 17-14 in Western Conference play. Minnesota averages 119.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.3 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.3% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 116-110 in their last matchup on Dec. 18. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 28 points, and Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Randle is averaging 22.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

