Golden State takes on Detroit in non-conference play

Detroit Pistons (34-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-22, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Detroit Pistons (34-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-22, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Detroit Pistons in non-conference action.

The Warriors are 17-7 in home games. Golden State is third in the Western Conference with 28.9 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.3.

The Pistons are 15-7 in road games. Detroit ranks sixth in the league scoring 17.9 fast break points per game. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons averaging 3.5.

The 116.5 points per game the Warriors average are 6.4 more points than the Pistons allow (110.1). The Pistons are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.0% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 27.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gui Santos: day to day (calf), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), LJ Cryer: out (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

Pistons: Caris LeVert: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.