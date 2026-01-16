Golden State takes on Charlotte in non-conference action

Charlotte Hornets (14-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-19, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Charlotte Hornets (14-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler III and the Golden State Warriors take on Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in non-conference action.

The Warriors have gone 15-6 in home games. Golden State is the league leader averaging 16.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.2% from downtown. Stephen Curry leads the team averaging 4.6 makes while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 7-14 on the road. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 8.4.

The Warriors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 116.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 113.2 the Warriors allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 132-125 in their last matchup on Dec. 31. Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, and Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 20.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-3, averaging 118.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-6, averaging 119.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gui Santos: day to day (ankle), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.