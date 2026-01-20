Golden State plays Toronto, seeks 5th straight win

Toronto Raptors (25-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-19, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Toronto Raptors (25-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Warriors have gone 17-6 at home. Golden State ranks sixth in the NBA with 28.8 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.3.

The Raptors are 12-9 on the road. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 2.7.

The Warriors average 16.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Raptors allow. The Raptors are shooting 47.0% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.8% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 141-127 in overtime on Dec. 28. Immanuel Quickley scored 27 points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 120.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (ankle), Gui Santos: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Collin Murray-Boyles: out (thumb), RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

