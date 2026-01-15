Golden State hosts New York for cross-conference matchup

New York Knicks (25-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-19, eighth in the Western Conference) San…

New York Knicks (25-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks take on the Golden State Warriors in a non-conference matchup.

The Warriors have gone 14-6 at home. Golden State is eighth in the NBA allowing just 113.2 points per game while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Knicks are 9-11 on the road. New York is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.7% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 47.1% from the field, which equals what the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 24.6 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Knicks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle), Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder).

