Golden State faces Oklahoma City, seeks 4th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Oklahoma City looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 12-10 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks sixth in the NBA allowing just 113.4 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Thunder have gone 23-5 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the Western Conference leader with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.0.

The 115.6 points per game the Warriors score are 8.1 more points than the Thunder give up (107.5). The Thunder average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Warriors give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 124-112 in the last meeting on Dec. 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points, and Pat Spencer led the Warriors with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 46.8% and averaging 28.7 points for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.1 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 120.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (heel).

