Golden Knights look to keep win streak going, visit the Kings

Vegas Golden Knights (21-11-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-16-10, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles is 19-16-10 overall with a 5-1-5 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 14-1-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has a 21-11-12 record overall and a 6-2-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a 20-4-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 6-5 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 18 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.