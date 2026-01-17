Golden Knights host the Predators after Dorofeyev’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (23-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-12, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10…

Nashville Predators (23-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-12, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -267, Predators +216; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators after Pavel Dorofeyev’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Golden Knights’ 6-5 overtime win.

Vegas has an 11-6-6 record at home and a 23-11-12 record overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 138 goals while scoring 152 for a +14 scoring differential.

Nashville has a 10-10-2 record in road games and a 23-20-4 record overall. The Predators are 11-3-4 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 21 goals and 12 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

