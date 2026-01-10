Golden Knights host the Blues after Smith’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-20-8, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-12, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday,…

St. Louis Blues (17-20-8, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-12, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -270, Blues +218; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vegas has gone 9-6-6 in home games and 19-11-12 overall. The Golden Knights are 18-4-7 in games they score three or more goals.

St. Louis has a 17-20-8 record overall and a 7-11-3 record on the road. The Blues have conceded 155 goals while scoring 112 for a -43 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 14 goals and 22 assists for the Golden Knights. Smith has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Justin Faulk has 11 goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.