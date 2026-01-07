Golden Knights host the Blue Jackets after overtime win

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-17-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-12, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday,…

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-17-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-12, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime.

Vegas has gone 8-6-6 at home and 18-11-12 overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 124 goals while scoring 127 for a +3 scoring differential.

Columbus is 9-10-3 on the road and 18-17-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 6-7-6 record in games decided by one goal.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dmitri Voronkov has 15 goals and 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 2-5-3, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

