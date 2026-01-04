Golden Knights bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-18-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -262, Blackhawks +212; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights head into the matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing four straight games.

Chicago has an 8-8-4 record in home games and a 16-18-7 record overall. The Blackhawks have allowed 129 goals while scoring 113 for a -16 scoring differential.

Vegas has a 17-11-11 record overall and a 9-5-5 record in road games. The Golden Knights are 3-4-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen has nine goals and 11 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.