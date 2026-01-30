Golden Knights bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (25-19-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-14, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10…

Seattle Kraken (25-19-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken after losing three in a row.

Vegas is 7-2-4 against the Pacific Division and 25-14-14 overall. The Golden Knights are 5-4-4 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Seattle is 25-19-9 overall with a 10-5-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken are 24-6-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Kraken won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 24 goals and 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has seven goals and 24 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored seven goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.