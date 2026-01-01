Golden Knights bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blues

Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-18-8, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Friday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (17-10-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-18-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to break a three-game skid with a win against the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has gone 8-9-5 in home games and 15-18-8 overall. The Blues are 11-4-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 17-10-11 overall and 9-4-5 in road games. The Golden Knights have a 3-4-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has nine goals and 20 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

