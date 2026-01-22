Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 points as short-handed Thunder roll past Bucks 122-102

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder withstood…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder withstood multiple injury-related absences to trounce the Milwaukee Bucks 122-102 on Wednesday night.

The Thunder won for the seventh time in eight games despite playing without Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (strained right soleus), Alex Caruso (strained right adductor), Aaron Wiggins (sore right groin) and Jaylin Williams (bruised left glute).

Gilgeous-Alexander picked up the slack, as the reigning MVP shot 16 of 19 from the floor.

According to Sportradar, this marked just the second time since at least the 1980-81 season that a player had at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game while shooting 80% or better. Coincidentally, the other instance was just a day earlier, when Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley had 40 points and 10 assists while shooting 11 of 13 in the Raptors’ 145-127 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City’s Ajay Mitchell scored 18 points in the first half and ended up playing 25 minutes before leaving with a hip bruise. Kenrich Williams also scored 18 points for the Thunder, who shot 54.4% from the floor.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

The Bucks were missing Myles Turner due to a sprained left ankle and Kevin Porter Jr. because of a strained oblique. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Turner was day to day, but that Porter is “not going to play anytime soon.”

Porter’s injury resulted in more playing time for Cole Anthony, who responded with 17 points off the bench. Bobby Portis added 15 points and a career-high nine assists.

Milwaukee lost despite getting 46 points from its bench.

Oklahoma City scored the game’s first seven points and never looked back while closing a four-game trip in which it went 3-1. Milwaukee committed eight of its 16 turnovers in the first quarter as the Thunder built a 38-18 lead.

The margin never dropped below 14 the rest of the way as Oklahoma City led by as many as 25.

Thunder: Host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Bucks: Host the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

