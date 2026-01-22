Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against Indiana after 40-point performance

Indiana Pacers (10-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Indiana Pacers (10-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-8, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Indiana Pacers after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 122-102 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Thunder are 20-3 on their home court. Oklahoma City scores 121.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Pacers are 2-19 on the road. Indiana has a 4-28 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 48.3% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 109.9 points per game, 2.1 more than the 107.8 the Thunder allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 23 the Thunder won 141-135 in overtime led by 55 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, while Bennedict Mathurin scored 36 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points and 6.3 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jay Huff is shooting 46.9% and averaging 8.6 points for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: day to day (hip), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Alex Caruso: day to day (adductor), Jaylin Williams: day to day (glute), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Aaron Wiggins: day to day (groin), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.