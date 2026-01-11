Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City take on the Heat in non-conference play

Miami Heat (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (32-7, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Miami Heat (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (32-7, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -14.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in non-conference action.

The Thunder are 18-3 on their home court. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference scoring 121.3 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Heat are 7-12 on the road. Miami is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Thunder make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (45.9%). The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.5% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Norman Powell is averaging 23.8 points for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (calf).

Heat: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

