Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee stopped briefly at LAX because of missing travel documents, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly stopped at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday when arriving from his home in Korea ahead of the start of spring training next month because of missing paperwork.

Lee didn’t have the proper documents to get through customs but everything was sorted out and he is now in the U.S., according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the team didn’t provide specific details of what happened.

“Earlier today, Jung Hoo Lee experienced a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue,” the Giants said in a statement. “The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel. We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved.”

The 27-year-old Lee signed a $113 million, six-year contract with the Giants in December 2023. He missed most of his rookie season in 2024 after dislocating his left shoulder crashing into an outfield wall and needing season-ending surgery.

This past year, when the Giants missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season and fired manager Bob Melvin, Lee batted .266 with eight home runs and 55 RBIs with 10 stolen bases over 150 games — 144 of those being starts in center field.

