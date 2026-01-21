George scores 43 as Jazz rallies to beat Timberwolves 127-122, giving Hardy his 100th coaching win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keyonte George scored a career-high 43 points, Jusuf Nurkic recorded his second career triple-double, and…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keyonte George scored a career-high 43 points, Jusuf Nurkic recorded his second career triple-double, and the Utah Jazz rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 on Tuesday night.

Nurkic finished with 16 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double since Jan. 16, 2019, with Portland in a 129-112 win over Cleveland.

Rookie Ace Bailey scored 20 points and Isaiah Collier had 18 points and 10 assists for the Jazz (15-29), who delivered coach Will Hardy his 100th career victory.

George scored more than 30 points for the third time in his last six games.

Anthony Edwards scored 38 points for the Timberwolves (27-17), who squandered a 15-point lead and closed out a four-game trip with three straight losses. Julius Randle scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Edwards had a three-point play that pulled Minnesota within 121-119 before George responded with a 3-pointer from the corner with 59.2 seconds left that give the Jazz the cushion needed to halt their four-game skid.

Bailey sparked an 11-2 run with an electrifying dunk and a 3-pointer that gave the Jazz the lead with 7:47 to play in the fourth quarter. The Jazz scored on their first 11 possessions of the final period.

Edwards scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Timberwolves turned a 1-point deficit into a 96-84 lead. The Timberwolves were outrunning the Jazz at home with a 23-9 advantage in fast-break points through three quarters, but couldn’t sustain that effort in the fourth.

Gobert returned after missing two of three games due to a league suspension for too many flagrant fouls and a hip bruise. He received a technical in the fourth quarter for elbowing Nurkic in the face, but wasn’t assessed a flagrant after a video review.

The Jazz were missing leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Brice Sensabaugh. The Jazz were 0-10 without Markkanen this season.

