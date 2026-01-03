George, Jazz to visit Podziemski, Warriors

Utah Jazz (12-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-17, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Utah Jazz (12-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-17, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -12.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz visit Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Warriors have gone 12-11 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jazz are 7-15 in Western Conference play. Utah has a 4-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors’ 15.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 15.3 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.7% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 134-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points, and George led the Jazz with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Moody is averaging 10.8 points for the Warriors. Al Horford is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

George is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Cody Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 118.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 125.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: day to day (illness), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (illness), Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Jazz: Ace Bailey: out (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (foot), Keyonte George: day to day (illness), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.