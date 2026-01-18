Gary O’Neil leads Strasbourg to 2-1 win over Metz in Ligue 1 debut

PARIS (AP) — Strasbourg new coach Gary O’Neil enjoyed a successful Ligue 1 debut, guiding his team to a 2-1…

PARIS (AP) — Strasbourg new coach Gary O’Neil enjoyed a successful Ligue 1 debut, guiding his team to a 2-1 win over local rival Metz in the French league on Sunday.

O’Neil, who started his tenure with a comfortable win at a fourth-tier club to reach the last 16 of the French Cup last weekend, was appointed earlier this month as a successor to Liam Rosenior, who left for Chelsea.

Strasbourg had failed to win its past five league matches and the win lifted O’Neil’s side to seventh in the standings. Metz remained last, with just 12 points from 18 matches.

Diego Moreira put the hosts in front in the 12th minute but Strasbourg did not hold onto its lead for long as Gauthier Hein leveled from the spot. Forward Martial Godo headed home the winner just before the interval.

Rosenior’s departure has left fans opposed to the multi-club ownership model fuming, amid calls for the resignation of president Marc Keller. Strasbourg has been owned by Chelsea owner BlueCo since 2023. Some Strasbourg fans again protested the ownership setup on Sunday by deploying hostile banners in the stadium.

On Saturday, Lens secured a 10th consecutive win across all competitions to stay atop the Ligue 1 standings. Lens defeated Auxerre 1-0 and remained one point ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG warmed up for its Champions League match at Sporting on Tuesday with a convincing 3-0 win over Lille on Friday. Third-place Marseille won at midtable Angers 5-2 ahead of a Champions League showdown with Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Lyon beat 10-man Brest 2-1 and climbed to fourth place, 10 points behind Lens. Rennes and Le Havre drew 1-1.

Brest struggled after Romain Del Castillo’s red card in the 19th minute for a reckless tackle. Pavel Sulc put Lyon ahead in the 41st minute from a very tight angle, with a precise strike into the opposite top corner. Abner Vinicius doubled his team’s lead just before the interval from outside the box. Éric-Junior Dina Ebimbe pulled one back with three minutes left.

Paris FC snaps winless run in league

Luca Koleosho’s goal in the 78th minute ensured a 2-1 win at struggling Nantes and snapped a six-match winless run in the league for Paris FC.

The Parisian club, which knocked out Paris Saint-Germain from the French Cup, dominated the first half against a wasteful home side after Ilan Kebbal broke the deadlock in the sixth minute. Matthis Abline leveled for Nantes in the 50th minute. Paris FC climbed to 13th place, five points above Nantes.

