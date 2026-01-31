GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alta 66, Viewmont 17 Beaver 60, Grand County 23 Bonneville 62, Roy 31 Bountiful 52, Springville 41…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 66, Viewmont 17

Beaver 60, Grand County 23

Bonneville 62, Roy 31

Bountiful 52, Springville 41

Corner Canyon 52, Lone Peak 49

Davis 50, Weber 39

Enterprise 55, San Juan Blanding 43

Fremont 66, Box Elder 24

Granger 49, Hillcrest 26

Green Canyon 66, Stansbury 17

Highland 51, Murray 30

Judge Memorial 59, Jordan 43

Kearns 51, Cyprus 42

Manila 70, Tintic 41

Maple Mountain 72, Salem Hills 56

Monument Valley 69, Bryce Valley 46

Northridge 38, West Field 24

Olympus 68, Brighton 38

Park City 44, Juan Diego Catholic 36

Piute 51, Milford 37

Pleasant Grove 62, Timpview 28

Provo 71, Timpanogos 59

Rich County 53, Tabiona 49

Rockwell Charter 36, American Prep WV 34

Syracuse 57, Layton 32

Tooele 67, Deseret Peak 31

Uintah 49, Mountain View 44

Wasatch 41, Spanish Fork 22

Wayne 85, Wendover 37

West Jordan 68, Taylorsville 36

Whitehorse 72, Many Farms, Ariz. 37

Woods Cross 43, Skyline 34

