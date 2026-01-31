GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 66, Viewmont 17
Beaver 60, Grand County 23
Bonneville 62, Roy 31
Bountiful 52, Springville 41
Corner Canyon 52, Lone Peak 49
Davis 50, Weber 39
Enterprise 55, San Juan Blanding 43
Fremont 66, Box Elder 24
Granger 49, Hillcrest 26
Green Canyon 66, Stansbury 17
Highland 51, Murray 30
Judge Memorial 59, Jordan 43
Kearns 51, Cyprus 42
Manila 70, Tintic 41
Maple Mountain 72, Salem Hills 56
Monument Valley 69, Bryce Valley 46
Northridge 38, West Field 24
Olympus 68, Brighton 38
Park City 44, Juan Diego Catholic 36
Piute 51, Milford 37
Pleasant Grove 62, Timpview 28
Provo 71, Timpanogos 59
Rich County 53, Tabiona 49
Rockwell Charter 36, American Prep WV 34
Syracuse 57, Layton 32
Tooele 67, Deseret Peak 31
Uintah 49, Mountain View 44
Wasatch 41, Spanish Fork 22
Wayne 85, Wendover 37
West Jordan 68, Taylorsville 36
Whitehorse 72, Many Farms, Ariz. 37
Woods Cross 43, Skyline 34
